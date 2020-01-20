 Watch Céline Dion Cover 'Over the Rainbow' in Tribute to Late Mother - Rolling Stone
Watch Céline Dion Cover ‘Over the Rainbow’ in Tribute to Late Mother

The singer lost her mom on Friday ahead of her Miami concert

Céline Dion paid tribute to her mother Therese Dion during a concert in Miami over the weekend, performing a cover of “Over the Rainbow” with an image of her mother projected onto the stage’s backdrop. Dion’s mother died on Friday at age 92 and the singer assured fans that the scheduled concert that evening would still take place.

“Maman, we love you so much,” Dion wrote on Instagram following her mother’s passing. “We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart.”

Dion performed the cover at the end of her set at American Airlines Arena in Miami on Friday night. She later shared a clip of the cover on Instagram, writing in French, “I love you, Mom.”

Je t’aime maman ❤️🌈 – Céline xx…

Dion is currently on tour in support of her new album Courage, which dropped in November. The first half of the tour took place last fall, with the new dates continuing through April 27th, when the trek wraps at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

