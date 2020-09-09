Celine Dion Reschedules ‘Courage’ World Tour for 2021

Celine Dion has rescheduled the remaining 16 North American dates of her Courage World Tour. Dion released her 12th English-language studio album of the same name back in November.

The singer kicked off her latest tour back in September and ended up postponing 30 remaining shows in North America and Europe that were due to launch in mid-March after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the concert industry. The previously announced European tour dates will begin next March and run through July.

“I know how difficult this year has been for so many of us, and we are all looking forward to better days ahead,” the Canadian singer wrote in a statement. “I want to thank you for being so patient over the past few months while the team has been working on rescheduling our North American dates. Finally, we have some news, and I can’t wait to sing and dance with all of you again!”

The Courage World Tour is Dion’s first in over a decade. Last summer, she wrapped up her second Las Vegas residency Celine, which began running in 2011 following her Taking Chances World Tour. Courage was a major milestone for Dion, becoming her first album to debut at Number One on the Billboard 200 in 17 years.

Celine Dion Courage World Tour Dates

August 16 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

August 18 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

August 20-21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

August 24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 28-29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 1 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 4 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

September 8 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

September 10-11 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

September 14 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

September 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 19 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena