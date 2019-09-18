Hear Celine Dion’s New Songs ‘Courage,’ ‘Laying Down,’ ‘Imperfections’

Celine Dion has unveiled three new songs: “Courage,” “Laying Down” and “Imperfections. ” All three songs are slated to appear on her forthcoming album, Courage, which will be released on November 15th via Sony Music Entertainment Canada/Columbia. It’s her first English album in six years. The trio of singles follow her previously released Courage track, “Flying On My Own,” which she unveiled on the last night of her 16-year Las Vegas residency in June.

Written by Stephan Moccio, Erik Alcock and Liz Rodrigues, the anthemic “Courage” is about getting yourself back together after a heartbreaking loss. The singer lets her sadness loose: “Courage don’t you fail me now/ I need you to keep away the doubts/ I’m staring in the face of something new/ You’re all I’ve got to hold on to.”

Written by Ari Leff, Michael Pollack, Nicholas Perloff-Giles and DallasK (who also produced the song), emotional track “Imperfections” discusses self-criticism as Dion sings, “I got my own imperfections/ I got my own set of scars to hide / I got my own imperfections/ I can’t hold your heart when I’m fixing mine.”

Meanwhile, the David Guetta, Giorgio Tuinfort and Sia-penned “Lying Down” addresses distancing oneself from toxic relationships. The heart-felt ballad, backed by piano and strings, sees Dion crooning about getting back on your feet after a negative relationship. “You can’t take this from me,” she howls. “Can’t you see I won’t take this lying down?”

Dion embarks on her Courage World Tour tonight for a three-night stand at the Videotron Center in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. She then heads to Montreal for a multi-night stint at the Bell Centre. She kicks off her U.S. tour run on October 18th in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, zig-zagging around the country through mid-April 2020 before heading back to Canada. She wraps this leg of her North American tour on April 27th at Bells MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Courage is available to preorder now.