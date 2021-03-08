Celine Dion, Cher, More Join UN’s International Women’s Day Event

United Nations Human Rights and David Clark Cause have launched We All Rise, a global initiative aimed at improving gender equality during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. Celine Dion, Cher, Billie Jean King, Angela Bassett, Padma Lakshmi, Cyndi Lauper, Gail King, Becky G, Sue Bird, Terry Crews, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Amanda Shires, Gloria Estefan, Naomi Campbell, Bridget Moynihan, Debbie Allen and more pledged their support for We All Rise on March 8th, International Women’s Day.

“Gender equality is one of the fundamental values of the United Nations and lies at the very heart of human rights,” Women’s Rights and Gender Section of United Nations Human Rights chief Veronica Birga said in a video message. “That is why we are the global partner of We All Rise, an exciting new initiative committed to promoting, protecting, and advancing the human rights of all women and girls around the world. Because gender equality is not only a fundamental human right, it is essential to achieving a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world.”

On Monday, the initiative released its theme song “Together We Are Stronger,” performed by KT Tunstall, Lolo, Devyn De Loera, and Nikki Vianna. The song was written by Morgan Dorr, Greg Hansen, and Devyn De Loera, and produced by the Highland Park Collective.

We All Rise plans to announce new programs throughout the year to promote gender equality and plans to host an International Women’s Day Honors Concert in 2022.