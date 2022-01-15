Celine Dion Cancels Upcoming North American Tour Due to Health Issues

Celine Dion has canceled her upcoming North American tour due to continued recovery from recent health issues, the singer announced Saturday.

The North American leg of the Courage World Tour was scheduled to begin March 9 in Denver and run through April 22. However, Dion has “recently has been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped,” her site said Saturday.

Dion said in a statement, “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.”

Rather than postponing the dates, the North American shows have been canceled, with ticket holders automatically refunded for their purchase. The European leg of the Courage World Tour is still scheduled to begin on May 25 in Birmingham, England.

“I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again,” Dion added. “Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

In October, Dion postponed the opening of her new Las Vegas residency due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms. “I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words,” she wrote at the time.

“I feel so bad that I’m letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better … I want to get through this as soon as I can.”