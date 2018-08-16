Celine Dion on Aretha Franklin: ‘The Most Soulful, Inspirational Singer of Our Time’

Céline Dion paid tribute to Aretha Franklin, calling her “the most soulful and inspirational singer of our time.” Franklin died Thursday from pancreatic cancer at age 76.

In a note on Facebook, Dion said, “I’m deeply saddened to learn that Aretha Franklin has passed. She was an unbelievable artist, who inspired me and millions of others. She was the most soulful and inspirational singer of our time… there will never be anyone like her.”

Dion shared the stage with Franklin during VH1’s 1998 special, Divas, and she called the performance a “great privilege.” She continued, “It was truly one of the greatest moments of my career. I send my prayers and condolences to her family and loved ones.”

During Divas, Dion and Franklin sang “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” alongside Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan, Shania Twain and the song’s co-writer, Carole King. The show also boasted a group performance of the gospel song, “Testimony,” that notably featured Franklin and Dion going note-for-note on call-and-response vocal runs.