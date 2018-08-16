Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Watch Aretha Franklin Belt 'I Say A Little Prayer' at Final Performance Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Celine Dion on Aretha Franklin: ‘The Most Soulful, Inspirational Singer of Our Time’

“She was an unbelievable artist, who inspired me and millions of others,” singer writes

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Celine Dion paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, calling her, "the most soulful and inspirational singer of our time."

Céline Dion paid tribute to Aretha Franklin, calling her “the most soulful and inspirational singer of our time.” Franklin died Thursday from pancreatic cancer at age 76.

In a note on Facebook, Dion said, “I’m deeply saddened to learn that Aretha Franklin has passed. She was an unbelievable artist, who inspired me and millions of others. She was the most soulful and inspirational singer of our time… there will never be anyone like her.”

Dion shared the stage with Franklin during VH1’s 1998 special, Divas, and she called the performance a “great privilege.” She continued, “It was truly one of the greatest moments of my career. I send my prayers and condolences to her family and loved ones.”

During Divas, Dion and Franklin sang “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” alongside Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan, Shania Twain and the song’s co-writer, Carole King. The show also boasted a group performance of the gospel song, “Testimony,” that notably featured Franklin and Dion going note-for-note on call-and-response vocal runs.

In This Article: Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad