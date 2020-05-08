 Celebs Are Bored: Anthony Hopkins Joins TikTok, Does 'Toosie Slide' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Celebs Are Bored: Sir Anthony Hopkins Joins TikTok, Does ‘Toosie Slide’

Actor challenges Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to join him in dancing to the Drake hit

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Sir Anthony Hopkins

TikTok's newest star? Why, it's none other than Sir Anthony Hopkins. What can't he do!

Shutterstock

As much of America continues to self-quarantine, the propensity to go stir crazy increases with each passing day. Celebrities are no different: bored out of their minds while sitting at home indefinitely. Maybe they are ceaselessly launching Instagram Lives just for some human connection. Maybe they’re teasing us with some quarantine writing session. Most likely, they’re sitting in their very large homes, marathoning movies until their eyes glaze over. Relatable! Celebs Are Bored highlights the absurd, inane and mundane decisions made by people who have an unexpectedly large amount of free time.

If you weren’t already chugging along on the TikTok train, it’s highly likely that you’ve gotten on board at some point in the last two months. A lot of celebrities have done the same, including Sir Anthony Hopkins, who just made his debut on the platform.

The Oscar winner chose to go big for his first video: He attempted Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” a massive hit both on and off the video streaming platform. Hopkins’ attempt is a short but respectable one — he basically lifts his legs and does the titular slide across the floor.

After the song fades, he shimmies a bit more. Then, in his thick Welsh accent, he proceeds to challenge Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to also do the dance challenge, referencing their famous films Rocky and Terminator in the process. What a time to be alive, indeed. 

@officialanthonyhopkins

#Drake I’m late to the party… but better late than never. @oficialstallone @arnoldschnitzel #toosieslidechallenge

♬ original sound – officialanthonyhopkins

Rolling Stone
