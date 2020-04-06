Celebs Are Bored: Ariana Grande Recreates ‘Waterboy’ Scene With Friends

As much of America continues to self-quarantine, the propensity to go stir crazy increases with each passing day. Celebrities are no different: bored out of their minds while sitting at home indefinitely. Maybe they are ceaselessly launching Instagram Lives just for some human connection. Maybe they’re teasing us with some quarantine writing session. Most likely, they’re sitting in their very large homes, marathoning movies until their eyes glaze over. Relatable!

Celebs Are Bored highlights the absurd, inane and mundane decisions made by people who have an unexpectedly large amount of free time. First up: Ariana Grande’s Adam Sandler obsession.

Ariana Grande made a wise movie-watching choice: revisiting Adam Sandler’s 1998 hit The Waterboy where the Oscar-robbed actor plays the socially inept titular character. Much like every other Sandler film, it’s perfect. And based on the second slide of Grande’s new Instagram post where she recreates a scene from the flick with a pair of close friends and former co-stars, she’s a bit of a STANdler herself.

“And how’d u all make use of YOUR day?” she captioned her post. In the video, she’s joined by her Victorious co-star Liz Gillies (playing Rita to vampy perfection) and 13: The Musical co-star Aaron Simon Gross (portraying Tina with a great wig, beautiful wig). Grande is, of course, Sandler’s Bobby Boucher, in a blazer and Hawaiian shirt. The trio lip-sync to the movie’s club scene where Boucher misunderstands the pair’s come-ons. “Seein’? Uh, I see a lot of girls….I see a lot of guys, too,” he responds when Rita asks if “there’s a girl [he’s] seeing.”

This is not Grande’s first flirtation with recreating a comedy classic: an interlude from her Sweetener World Tour featured home video footage of her as a child doing a line-for-line remake of Bruce Almighty where Jim Carrey’s Bruce can’t control his rising temper while on-camera for his news anchor job. If we’re lucky, she’ll get just bored enough to tackle Will Ferrell’s filmography next and take a stab at the dinner scene from Talladega Nights.