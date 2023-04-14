Cavalera Brothers Re-Record Sepultura Classics, Plan Morbid Devastation Tour

Max and Iggor Cavalera, who cofounded the Brazilian metal crew Sepultura but have since left the band, have re-recorded Sepultura’s death-metal–influenced first releases, Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions. The brothers, who have previously recorded as Cavalera Conspiracy, are dubbing their new project simply “Cavalera” and have stylized their name to look like Sepultura’s mid-Eighties logo.

They haven’t yet announced release dates for the records, which feature two previously unreleased songs written around the time of the original releases, but they’re embarking on a tour they’re calling Morbid Devastation this summer.

“As we get harder year after year, sometimes you’ve got to go back to where it all started,” Max Cavalera said in a statement. “We re-recorded Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions with the amazing sound of NOW, but with its raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the times we’re living in right now…. Apocalyptic as hell! We also have two new tracks with riffs from those days, remembered by heart.” Bestial Devastation features the new song “Sexta Feira 13” while Morbid Visions contains “Burn the Dead.”

“I always felt like the recordings of our earlier work didn’t do justice to the way we performed the songs,” Iggor said. “So this is a very special moment in our lives that we are very proud to show you real fans our true representation of the amazing records Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions with an insane visual identity…enjoy and see you all in the pit.”

The original 1985 EP, Bestial Devastations, and 1986 LP, Morbid Visions, were crudely recorded. The former was recorded and mixed on eight tracks in two days in their hometown of Belo Horizonte and appeared on one side of a split release with the band Overdose. The latter was recorded and mixed on 16 tracks over seven days. The recording lineup for both releases was Max, Iggor, and guitarist Jairo Guedz, who now plays in a band called the Troops of Doom, which takes its name from a Morbid Visions track. (Bassist Paulo Jr., the only original Sepultura member still in that band’s lineup, did not record with the group at that time.) Editor’s picks

Info on the re-recordings is limited, though the Cavaleras cut them at a Phoenix studio called the Platinum Underground, and that the brothers co-produced them.

The band’s live lineup will feature Max’s son, Igor Amadeus Cavalera (who also plays in Healing Magic, Go Ahead and Die) on bass and Pig Destroyer’s Travis Stone on lead guitar. Exhumed and Incite will open the tour. Tickets go on sale April 21 with info on the Cavalera Conspiracy website.

Morbid Visions track list:

1. “Morbid Visions”

2. “Mayhem”

3. “Troops of Doom”

4. “War”

5. “Crucifixion”

6. “Show Me the Wrath”

7. “Funeral Rites”

8. “Empire of the Damned”

9. “Burn the Dead”

Bestial Devastation track list:

1. “The Curse”

2. “Bestial Devastation”

3. “Antichrist”

4. “Necromancer”

5. “Warriors of Death”

6. "Sexta Feira 13"

Cavalera tour dates:

August 29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

August 31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

September 1 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

September 2 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

September 3 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

September 5 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theatre

September 6 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse

September 7 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

September 8 – Columbus, OH @ The KING of CLUBS

September 9 – Cave-In-Rock, IL @ Full Terror Open Air

September 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

September 12 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

September 14 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

September 15 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

September 16 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

September 18 – El Paso, TX @ RockHouse Bar & Grill

September 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

September 20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

September 21 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

September 22 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

September 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

September 25 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

September 26 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

September 27 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

September 28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

September 29 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

September 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

October 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

October 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

October 5 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

October 6 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

October 7 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

October 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

October 10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

October 11 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

October 12 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

October 14 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

October 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

October 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

October 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern