Cate Le Bon Reflects in Slovakia in ‘Home to You’ Video

Cate Le Bon released a video for her new single “Home to You.” With lines like “memories/outdoing memories,” the singer examines the meaning of home, reflecting over a charming, optimistic rhythm.

Directed by filmmaker Phil Collins and co-produced by Kino Úsmev, the video takes place in Luník IX, a neighborhood in Košice, Slovakia. A large Roma community resides there in harsh conditions due to government policies. “In an age of discord, in which the politics of division and xenophobia — from Brexit to Trump — tears communities apart across nations and continents, it is crucial to stand in solidarity everywhere with those subjected to routine discrimination and denied a sense of belonging,” says Collins, who worked in the city in 2013. “With its invocation of yearning, absence and loss, Cate’s hypnotic canon expresses this conviction with the lithe, acute awareness found in the best of critical pop, and speaks to its moment just like ‘Ghost Town’ or ‘Private Armies’ spoke to theirs.”

“Home to You” is the second single for Le Bon’s upcoming album Reward, out May 24th. Proceeds from the events surrounding its release will be donated to Úsmev’s educational initiative in Luník IX. After touring in Europe this spring, Le Bon will spend the summer in the U.S., wrapping up at New York’s Central Park Summer Stage on July 25th with Kurt Vile and Dinosaur Jr.