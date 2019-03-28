Cate Le Bon Explores Welsh Coastline in New ‘Daylight Matters’ Video

Cate Le Bon takes to the Welsh coastline in her new video for “Daylight Matters.” Concealed in a hood, the indie-rocker saunters around her native country, aimlessly shuffling her boots in mud. “Love you, I love you, I love you, I love you,” she repeatedly sings, in an avant-garde style that echos Nico. “But you’re not here.”

Directed by filmmaker Casey Raymond, Le Bon’s striking, saturated red coat stands in stark contrast to the pale hues of the sky. According to Le Bon, the concept of the video is “Playful solitary despair in an alien landscape of sinking sand and towers in the sea. Searching or running away? A little bit of both, maybe.”

The track is the first single from Le Bon’s forthcoming album Reward, out May 24th. She’ll be touring Europe in support of the album this spring and heading to the U.S. in the summer, beginning in Kingston, New York on June 25th and wrapping up at the Pitchfork Festival in Chicago on July 20th.