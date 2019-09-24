Cate Le Bon and Bradford Cox Salute Bored Office Workers on ‘Secretary’

Cate Le Bon and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox pay tribute to bored office workers on their new art-rock song, “Secretary.” The track is the first single off their collaborative EP Myths 004, out November 1st via Mexican Summer.

The track features subtle cymbals to mirror the monotonous day-to-day life of office workers who eat “the same old plastic lunch.” Le Bon takes the lead, her delicate vocals uttering the chorus: “Can I take some time?/Can you stay on hold?/Take a holiday/Make amendments.”

Myths 004 is the fourth album in the label’s Myths EP series. The duo wrote and recorded the album in a week in Marfa, Texas, in April 2018. “Marfa is an extraordinary town,” Le Bon said in a statement. “It feels like nothing else exists when you’re in it, which is both comforting and unnerving.”

Le Bon also unveiled Have a Seat, a mini-documentary that captures her furniture building residency at the label’s Marfa Myths Festival in 2018. She describes the year-long hiatus she took from music and the oak chair she made in the process. “It’s not comfortable, and it’s not particularly beautiful,” she told Rolling Stone in May. “I built myself a strange little throne, really.”

Several of Le Bon’s collaborators appear on the record, including Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa and Tim Presley of White Fence. “We committed ourselves to embracing the chaos, surrendering to all moments and moods that we traveled through,” Le Bon added. “It’s a crude holiday scrapbook shared by all involved, an amalgamation of the changes in mood and light that shaped the days.”

Le Bon co-produced Deerhunter’s eighth album — 2019’s Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared — before releasing her own record, Reward. She’s currently on a European fall tour, playing a three-night stint in Paris with John Cale from September 23rd through 25th and several dates with Deerhunter in November. Deerhunter’s European tour wraps up on November 20th in Poland.

Myths 004 Tracklist

1. Canto!

2. Secretary

3. Companions In Misfortune

4. Constance

5. Fireman

6. Jericho

7. What Is She Wearing