fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
'Super Special Treat'

Watch Cate Blanchett Join Sparks Onstage at Glastonbury

Oscar-winning actress and cult brother duo recreated the video for recent single "The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte"
Cate Blanchett and Sparks at Glastonbury
Cate Blanchett and Sparks at Glastonbury BBC

Lydia Tár made her Glastonbury debut, sort of, as actress Cate Blanchett joined Sparks onstage at the U.K. festival to interpretive dance during the performance of the cult rockers’ recent single “The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte.”

Blanchett’s surprise appearance was a live rendition of the Oscar-winning actress’ starring role in the track’s music video, which similarly featured Blanchett in a bright yellow suit, sunglasses and red headphones, dancing to her own beat as the Sparks songs plays.

“Hopefully as many of you know we have a brand new album, it just came out a couple of weeks ago. We have a super special treat tonight,” singer Russell Mael told the crowd Friday.

“We did a video for this song recently and we had the great honor of having the great actor Cate Blanchett join us – where are you Cate Blanchett?”

The unlikely collaboration came about after the brother duo — supporting their documentary The Sparks Brothers and their feature film Annette — happened to run into the Tár star on the film festival circuit.

“If you want Cate Blanchett in your video, here’s how you do it,” Sparks’ Russell Mael told Far Out. “Win a César award for your film Annette. Go to the ceremony in Paris, where Cate Blanchett is also there to receive a lifetime achievement award”.

Trending

Mael continued, “Have a woman who looks a lot like Cate Blanchett knock on the dressing room door and say she has been a fan of Sparks for ever. Ask her if she will be in your video. Incredibly, she said yes. ‘Do whatever you want,’ we told her. And she came up with the goods.”

The Mael brothers also told Variety, “When she first heard [the song], she said, ‘I’m laughing and I’m crying at the same time,’ and I thought that was a really apt comment about this song. We didn’t even know she was gonna necessarily be dancing. It was more like ‘Come and stand in our video’ — you know, that would’ve been fine too. But that was what she felt like doing to that song.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Tom Cruise Shot 'Mission: Impossible 7' Motorcycle Stunt on Day One So the Crew Would Know: 'Do We Continue or Is It a Major Rewrite' If I Fail?

Taylor Sheridan Does Whatever He Wants: "I Will Tell My Stories My Way"

Jackie Kennedy Reportedly Had a Secret Fling With This Hollywood Actor Who Didn't Impress Her Much in the Bedroom

'Real Housewives' Alum Dina Manzo Buys $16 Million Montecito Estate

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad