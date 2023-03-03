Cate Blanchett Suits Up and Gets Down in Sparks’ New Music Video

Pop-rock stalwarts Sparks landed one of the greatest acting talents the world has ever seen, Cate Blanchett, for their new music video and got her to do what she does best — dance!

In the new clip for “The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte” (the title track from Sparks’ next album), Blanchett appears in a striking yellow suit with red headphones covering her ears, oblivious to Sparks’ Ron and Russell Mael behind her. While Russell sings the song and Ron sits quietly in the back — briefly cleaning up a bit of a spill —Blanchett stands front and center and dances away to the song’s infectious, buzzing synths.

In a statement, the Males explained how they met Blanchett and how she came to be in the video, saying, “We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte. Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!”

The Girl is Crying in Her Latte marks Sparks’ 26th album, follows 2020’s A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, and is set to arrive May 26 via Island Records. The duo — who were recently the subject of Edgar Wright’s acclaimed documentary The Sparks Brothers — will embark on a North American tour in support of the LP later this summer; the trek starts June 27 in New York City and wraps July 16 in Los Angeles.

As for Blanchett, the new Sparks visual marks her second music video performance, having previously appeared in Massive Attack’s 2016 clip for “The Spoils.” The new video arrives as Blanchett gears up for the Academy Awards next week, where she’s up for Best Actress for her performance in Tár. If she wins, it’ll be her third Oscar, following a Best Actress win for Blue Jasmine and a Best Supporting Actress win for The Aviator.