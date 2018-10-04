Cat Power Brings Bluesy New Song ‘Woman’ to ‘Colbert’

Cat Power performed a soulful rendition of her new single “Woman” on Wednesday’s Late Show. The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Chan Marshall, remained mostly static during the song, crooning empowering lines (“I’m a woman of my word, now you have heard/ My word’s the only thing I truly need”) over electric piano, muffled drum textures and washes of guitar reverb. Her band chimed in with airy vocal harmonies, replicating Lana Del Rey’s guest parts from the studio version.

“Woman,” which Rolling Stone recently named a “Song You Need to Know,” highlights the songwriter’s upcoming LP, Wanderer. The self-produced set, out October 5th, marks Marshall’s first project since 2012’s Sun. In a statement announcing Wanderer, Marshall wrote that the record reflects “the course my life has taken in this journey – going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me.”

Marshall is currently promoting the album on a North American tour. Her next show is October 5th in Boston, Massachusetts.