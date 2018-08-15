Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Bruno Mars Taps Ciara, Boyz II Men, Ella Mai, Charlie Wilson for '24K Magic' Tour Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Cat Power Taps Lana Del Rey for Soulful New Song ‘Woman’

Track will appear on Cat Power’s first album in six years, ‘Wanderer’

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Cat Power unveiled a soulful new song, “Woman,” featuring backing vocals from Lana Del Rey. The track will appear on Cat Power’s upcoming album, Wanderer, out October 5th.

“Woman” arrives with a video directed by Greg Hunt. The simple clip captures Cat Power and her band performing the simmering track on a rooftop at sunset and in a studio where the light moves dramatically between blue and pink. “I’m a woman of my word,” Cat Power sings, her vocals dovetailing with Del Rey’s, “Now you have heard/ My word’s the only thing I truly need.”

Wanderer marks Cat Power’s first album since 2012’s Sun. She wrote, recorded and produced the record in Miami and Los Angeles over the past few years. In a statement, Cat Power said the album reflects “the course my life has taken in this journey – going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me.” She added, “Folk singers, blues singers, and everything in between – they were all wanderers, and I am lucky to be among them.”

Cat Power will embark on a North American tour in support of Wanderer September 25th in Berkeley, California.

In This Article: Cat Power, Lana Del Rey

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad