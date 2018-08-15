Cat Power Taps Lana Del Rey for Soulful New Song ‘Woman’

Cat Power unveiled a soulful new song, “Woman,” featuring backing vocals from Lana Del Rey. The track will appear on Cat Power’s upcoming album, Wanderer, out October 5th.

“Woman” arrives with a video directed by Greg Hunt. The simple clip captures Cat Power and her band performing the simmering track on a rooftop at sunset and in a studio where the light moves dramatically between blue and pink. “I’m a woman of my word,” Cat Power sings, her vocals dovetailing with Del Rey’s, “Now you have heard/ My word’s the only thing I truly need.”

Wanderer marks Cat Power’s first album since 2012’s Sun. She wrote, recorded and produced the record in Miami and Los Angeles over the past few years. In a statement, Cat Power said the album reflects “the course my life has taken in this journey – going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me.” She added, “Folk singers, blues singers, and everything in between – they were all wanderers, and I am lucky to be among them.”

Cat Power will embark on a North American tour in support of Wanderer September 25th in Berkeley, California.