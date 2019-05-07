Cat Power Releases Heartfelt Video for ‘Horizon,’ Plots Fall Headlining Tour

Cat Power, a.k.a. Chan Marshall, released a video for the sparkling “Horizon” from her 2018 album Wandering. The singer also announced a fall headlining tour.

Directed by Greg Hunt, the video depicts scenes in both black and white and color, featuring Marshall’s loved ones—a little girl and her father, a braided woman laying in the grass, and so on. Marshall is seen playing her guitar and singing throughout: “You’re on the horizon/I cannot stay.”

After spending the summer performing shows in Europe—including a stop in London’s Hyde Park with Neil Young and Bob Dylan—Marshall will kick off her fall headlining tour on August 17th at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre. She’ll hit several cities across the U.S., stopping at New York’s newly-reopened Webster Hall on September 22nd and wrapping up at the Fillmore in San Francisco on November 1st.

Wandering, produced entirely by Marshall, marks the artist’s first album in six years. General tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th.

Cat Power Tour Dates

6/27 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

6/28 — Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

6/29 — Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Siren’s Call Music & Culture Festival

7/1 — Lille, France @ Théâtre Sébastopol

7/2 — Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival

7/4 — Paris, France @ Festival Days Off

7/5 — Lyon, France @ Festival Les Nuits de Fourvière

7/6 — Brugge, Belgium @ Cactus Festival

7/7 — Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Festival Beauregard

7/9 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

7/10 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

7/12 — London, UK @ Hyde Park London

7/13 — Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

7/15 — Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

7/16 — Lorrach, Germany @ Stimmen Festival

7/18 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Super Bock Super Rock

7/19 — Luzern, Switzerland @ Blue Balls Festival

7/21 — Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

8/17 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

9/12 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

9/13 — Tampa, FL @ The RITZ Ybor

9/14 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

9/16 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

9/17 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground at the Fillmore Charlotte

9/18 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

9/20 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre

9/21 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

9/22 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

9/24 — Boston, MA @ ROYALE

9/25 —Washington, DC @ The Lincoln Theatre

9/27 —– Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre

9/28 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

10/25 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/28 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

10/29 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/30 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/1 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore