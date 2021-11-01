Cat Power Covers Ryan Gosling’s Band, Dead Man’s Bones

Cat Power has dropped the Greg Hunt-directed music video for her take on Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power” ahead of the Jan. 14 release of her forthcoming Covers album. The band features Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields.

Although she’s previously shared a taste of the album with covers of Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” and the Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” “Pa Pa Power” is the first song to be accompanied by an official visual.

Cat Power has been performing the Dead Man’s Bones track since 2012. As she said in a statement, her “Pa Pa Power” cover originally took on a more dissonant and spaced-out form when she started to perform it during the Occupy Wall Street protests.

“Occupy was bunkering down and saying, ‘This shit’s fucking fucked up.’ And helping citizens be a voice in their local government. They got a lot of good things done, but the American media killed the movement. I felt like this song was relative to that,” she explained. “The American media has always penalized any sort of social progressiveness and is always the first to express conservative rhetoric against something that is beneficial to the nation. I’d open with this song on the 2013 China tour. ‘Burn the streets, burn the cars.’”

Power is heading back out on the road following the release of Covers in January with a 32-date US tour.

Cat Power 2022 Tour Dates

​​January 16 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

​​January 18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

​​January 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

​​January 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

​​January 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

​​January 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Eastern

​​January 25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

​​January 27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

​​January 28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

​​January 29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

​​January 31 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

​​February 02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

​​February 04 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

​​February 05 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

​​February 06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

​​February 07 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

​​February 09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

​​February 10 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

​​February 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

​​April 19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

​​April 21 – Detroit, MI @St. Andrews

​​April 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

​​April 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

​​April 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

​​April 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

​​April 27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

​​April 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

​​April 30 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

​​May 1 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

​​May 3 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

​​May 5 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

​​May 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre