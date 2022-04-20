 Cat Power Drops Jim Jarmusch-Directed Video for 'A Pair of Brown Eyes' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Tennessee Republicans Boot Trump-Endorsed Congressional Candidate From Ballot
Home Music Music News

Cat Power Drops Dreamy, Jim Jarmusch-Directed ‘A Pair of Brown Eyes’ Video

Indie filmmaking icon collaborates with Chan Marshall for first time with Covers visual

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Cat Power has enlisted indie filmmaker Jim Jarmusch to direct the new video for her rendition of the Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” the latest single from Chan Marshall’s recently released Covers album.

The dreamy visual was filmed at New York City’s Blonde Studios, with Jarmusch’s camera capturing Cat Power as she performs the song alone on a Mellotron in a cloud-like setting. The video marks the first collaboration between Marshall and the Down by Law director.

“As someone who deeply loves Cat Power’s music, getting to collaborate with Chan on this video was like a dream come true,” Jarmusch said in a statement. “She’s so inspiring to me, of course as an artist, but she’s also just such an extraordinary person.”

Covers, released in January, also features Cat Power’s takes on Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You,” Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power” and Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion,” as well as covers of songs by Lana Del Rey, the Replacements, Nick Cave, and Cat Power herself (Marshall reinterprets her song “Hate” as “Unhate” on the LP).

Marshall is currently in the midst of a North American tour in support of Covers, the first Cat Power LP since 2018’s Wanderer.

In This Article: Cat Power, Jim Jarmusch, The Pogues

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.