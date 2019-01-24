Cat Power Announces 2019 Tour

Chan Marshall, aka Cat Power, has announced new tour dates for 2019. The 31-date trek includes headlining sets interspersed with shows in support of Mumford & Sons.

Marshall’s tour kicks off in Australia with four headlining dates before she heads stateside on February 27th for her show with Mumford & Sons at Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Marshall’s first 2019 U.S. headlining date takes place on March 1st at State Theater in Portland, Maine.

Following a handful of east coast dates, Marshall along with Mumford & Sons perform a string of dates in Canada in March. The tour also winds through the Midwest and southern states before it culminates in her headlining performance at Burghof Lorrach GmbH in Lorrach, Germany on July 16th. Marshall’s new headlining concerts go on sale on Friday via her website.

Marshall released her 10th studio LP Wanderer last fall, which includes the single “Woman” alongside her covers of Rihanna’s “Stay” and Burt Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now.“

Cat Power Tour Dates

February 9 – Parkville, Australia @ Melbourne Zoo

February 10 – Parkville, Australia @ Melbourne Zoo

February 11 – Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theater

February 14 – Perth, Australia @ Chevron Gardens

February 27 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center *

February 28 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center *

March 1 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

March 2 – Albany, NY @ Time Union Center *

March 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

March 5 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

March 7 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

March 8 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *

March 9 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena *

March 11 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

March 12 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena *

March 13 – Cincinatti, OH @ Bogart’s

March 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

March 16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *

March 17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

March 18 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum *

March 20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

March 21 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theater

March 22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

March 23 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC *

March 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Field House *

March 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

March 29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

March 30 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center *

March 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

April 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater

July 16 – Lorrach, GER @ Burghof Lorrach GmbH

* with Mumford & Sons