 Cass McCombs, 'The Wine of Lebanon': Song You Need to Know - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next New York City Is Shut Down, But Its Black-Market Weed Is Booming Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Song You Need to Know: Cass McCombs, ‘The Wine of Lebanon’

The song is a drunken pagan rumination on endings and beginnings, birth and death

By

News Editor

Brenna Ehrlich's Most Recent Stories

View All

Cass McCombs gets listeners drunk on ceremonial wine with his new standalone track, “The Wine of Lebanon.” The song is a drunken pagan rumination on endings and beginnings, birth and death — using only his hushed voice and a modest collection of instruments, McCombs conjures an otherworldly in-between realm teetering on the edge of salvation.

The song trips in on a wobbling piano line, but the discord is dismissed when McCombs opens his mouth. His voice is singularly lovely, as usual, as he wonders: “What’s left when fortune fair returns a thief?” he sings. “Providence is too brief/What’s left of grief?” The chorus is a simple incantation of the title, answering his previous questions.

“What’s left when harvest tugs upon her yoke?” he continues, the personification of the season adding a dash of paganism into the mix. “Cruel gardens around her choke/What’s left to hope?”

Another chorus and a plush instrumental follows, boasting that same drunken piano line — overlaid with synths, drums, and guitar. Despite the only strings being six, it sounds like an orchestra.

The tail end of the song breaks down into the chorus again — a wine-sodden bacchanal on the edge of chaos — then follows a tornado of instruments that veers toward total breakdown before pulling back and ending on a sweet note. Balance is restored. Life beats death out in the end.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Cass McCombs, Song You Need to Know

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.