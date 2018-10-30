Cass McCombs Previews New Album With Rumbling ‘Sleeping Volcanoes’

Singer-songwriter Cass McCombs mulls the state of the world and its possible end on his new song, “Sleeping Volcanoes.” The track will appear on McCombs’ upcoming album, Tip of the Sphere, which arrives February 8th, 2019 via Anti- Records.

“Sleeping Volcanoes” opens with a dreamy guitar lick but soon settles into a rumbling rock groove. McCombs’ vocals swing between a conversational croon and a weary lilt, while the song’s refrain, “We’re all over the world,” grows increasingly malleable each time he sings it, the song ending with a potent variation, “We’re all over the world/ We’re over it.”

In a statement McCombs said “Sleeping Volcanoes” is about “people passing each other on the sidewalk unaware of the emotional volatility they are brushing past, like a sleeping volcano that could erupt at any moment.”

Tip of the Sphere is available to pre-order and follows McCombs’ 2016 album, Mangy Love. He recorded the new album in Brooklyn with his band, which features Dan Horne on bass, Otto Hauser on drums and Frank LoCrasto on piano, organ and more. McCombs will embark on a North American tour next spring in support of Tip of the Sphere. The trek kicks off March 4th at Union Stage in Washington, D.C. and wraps April 5th at the Fillmore in San Francisco, California.

Cass McCombs Tour Dates

March 4 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

March 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

March 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murrmr

March 8 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

March 9 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

March 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

March 16 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

March 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

March 20 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

March 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

March 26 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

March 27 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

March 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

April 5 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Tip of the Sphere Track List

1. “I Followed The River South To What”

2. “The Great Pixley Train Robbery”

3. “Estrella”

4. “Absentee”

5. “Real Life”

6. “Sleeping Volcanoes”

7. “Sidewalk Bop After Suicide”

8. “Prayer For Another Day”

9. “American Canyon Sutra”

10. “Tying Up Loose Ends”

11. “Rounder”