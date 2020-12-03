Carrie Underwood, David Bisbal Collaborate on Bilingual Single ‘Tears of Gold’

Carrie Underwood has teamed up with Spanish singer David Bisbal for a new single, “Tears of Gold.” The song marks Underwood’s first-ever bilingual single, with both vocalists singing in English and in Spanish.

Over intense four-on-the-floor dance beats, Underwood and Bisbal describe the end of a passionate love affair: “Like I’m watchin’ the sun explode/I can feel every drop when I watch you go/’Cause it’s rainin’, ’cause it’s rainin’, ’cause it’s rainin’/Tears of gold.” The music video, shot in Los Angeles, sees them performing together in a sunlit warehouse and on a rooftop overlooking downtown L.A. at night.

“I am very proud of our first collaboration,” Bisbal said in a statement. “The video was shot in Los Angeles and it was very special because I love Carrie and truly admire her courage. She has shown a profound admiration for the Spanish language with her wonderful vocals on the track and I am honored to collaborate with Carrie on her first bilingual Spanish song. I hope you enjoy the blend of country and pop music on ‘Tears of Gold’ as much as we do.”

“Tears of Gold” will be featured on the upcoming re-release of Bisbal’s album En Tus Planes, out December 11th. Underwood recently released her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift.