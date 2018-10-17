Caroline Rose Gets Lost in Suburbia in ‘Jeannie Becomes a Mom’ Video

New York City’s Caroline Rose took her songwriting to a new level of wit and heart with Loner, the album she released in February. It’s full of deftly drawn characters, like the numbingly normal partygoers in “More of the Same” or the comically exaggerated versions of Rose herself in “Money” and “Soul No. 5.” One of her best creations is the lost suburbanite in “Jeannie Becomes a Mom,” drifting through the cul-de-sacs outside Topeka, Kansas in search of her dream life.

In the new music video for “Jeannie Becomes a Mom,” that story comes to life. We see Jeannie (played by actress Abby Pierce) moving into a new home with her husband and wrestling with the mixed feelings that follow. Rose leads a moving-van crew in matching jumpsuits through a goofy synchronized dance routine, like a Greek chorus for this suburban drama. There’s a dramatic crisis involving a rainbow Jell-O cake. It’s funny and a little sad, a mix of moods that Rose excels at.

The music video was directed by Amanda Speva, with creative direction by Rose and Speva. “Jeannie was really my first foray into making really fun, sort of weird pop music,” Rose says in a press release. “It felt like a relief making something that still told a serious story but tasted like candy to my ears.”

Rose is currently touring the U.S. (see below for upcoming dates). Speaking with Rolling Stone earlier this year, she said she hoped to keep working on new music while she’s on the road. “That’s the beauty of a good pop song,” she said then. “You can be talking about something serious, but it makes people feel good.”

