Caroline Rose Learns ‘the Art of Forgetting’ as They Announce New Album

Caroline Rose is ready to forget. On Thursday, the singer announced that they will be releasing their album The Art of Forgetting on March 24, as they shared the reflective, acoustic guitar-backed single, “Miami.”

“Every time I make an album, I’ll come out of it learning a lot about myself,” Rose said in a statement. “Now I look back and see the healing of a wound. I feel like a new version of myself. I think one for the better.”

The LP is set to lace Rose’s sense of humor with themes of regret, grief, shame, and loss, per a release. After a massive breakup, Rose looked inside themself as they learned to love themself again.

“It got me thinking about all the different ways memory shows up throughout our lives,” said Rose in a release. “It can feel like a curse or be wielded as a tool.”

About “Miami,” where they repeat the title of the LP in its outro, Rose admits they’re not one to “shy away from drama” and wrote the song without holding back any of their emotions. “This was a perfect opportunity to really bring out every ounce of desperation and anger and all those confusing emotions that happen after a big heartbreak,” they said.

The Sam Bennett-directed video follows Rose and actor Massima Bell as lovers, as the visual seems to run in rewind inside the singer’s mind. “I was mainly focused on what would be the most effective way to move people in regards to the two characters and how they interact,” says Rose. “Because this is a sort of loose recreation of some things in my life, it was important to me to interpret the feeling of that time as accurately as we could within four minutes’ time.”

Thanking the video’s director, Rose said they “ultimately went with an anamorphic, Old Hollywood-esque feel, which gives it that nostalgia thinking back on a time past.”

“Miami” follows the release of “Love/Lover/Friend,” which they released last year. Rose also dropped LP Superstar in 2020, featuring songs like “Feel the Way I Want,” “Freak Like Me,” and “Do You Think We’ll Last Forever?” They also released LP Loner back in 2018. Trending Anna Kendrick Is Still Processing Her Trauma How boygenius Became the World's Most Exciting Supergroup Florida Says AP African American Studies Program ‘Lacks Educational Value’ Porn Scammers Push Fake Links About Cheating Tennessee Cop

The Art of Forgetting tracklist

1. Love / Lover / Friend

2. Rebirth

3. Miami

4. Better Than Gold

5. Everywhere I Go I Bring the Rain

6. The Doldrums

7. The Kiss

8. Cornbread

9. Stockholm Syndrome

10. Tell Me What You Want

11. Florida Room

12. Love Song For Myself

13. Jill Says

14. Where Do I Go From Here?