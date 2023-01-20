Charli XCX and the 1975’s George Daniel Give Caroline Polachek‘s ‘Welcome To My Island’ the Hyper-Pop Treatment

Charli XCX hyper-popified Caroline Polachek’s latest single, “Welcome to my Island,” on a new remix alongside the 1975’s George Daniel. The song, which will appear on Polachek’s upcoming sophomore album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, out Feb. 14, features two completely new verses from the featured singer, including one that boasts: “I told him, ‘Baby, you can pull up on the landing strip/And if you do it right, welcome to my island, bitch.'”

The original song is almost completely stripped away in Charli XCX's presence, adding daring grit to Polochek's sweeter sentiment: "Welcome to my island/Hope you like me, you ain't leavin.'" In place of the singer's initial guitar solo – which producer Dan Nigro encouraged her to perform despite the absence of her technical ability to play the instrument – Daniel slotted in pulsating beats that warp both artist's vocals with staccato glitches.

“Wrote this song with @dan_nigro back in 2018 when I was still making Pang,” Polachek said about the song when it was originally released. “It obviously didn’t belong there, though, it was too bratty and stupid (if you know me you know that‘s a compliment), but I knew it was the start of something new.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone in December, Polachek described the spirit embodied in “Welcome to my Island,” and subsequently across Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, as “brash and bratty and funny and chaotic and manic.” It’s a description perfectly fitting for the single’s Charli XCX and George Daniel remix.