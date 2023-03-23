Caroline Polachek Dances on Her Own for ‘Welcome to My Island’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Caroline Polachek appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase her dynamic single, “Welcome to My Island.” For the performance, the singer emerged onto a pitch-black stage, where she danced and later played an electric guitar as she sang.

The ethereal track comes off Polachek’s second solo LP, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, which dropped in February. She released a trippy music video for the song, co-directed by Polachek and Matt Copson, last year.

"Wrote this song with @dan_nigro back in 2018 when I was still making Pang," Polachek said about the song when it was released. "It obviously didn't belong there though, it was too bratty and stupid (if you know me you know that's a compliment) but I knew it was the start of something new."

She added, “And now, as track one on Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, it literally is. Turns out the album title was hiding in there all along.”

Polachek will head out on tour in North America in April in support of the album. The trek runs through May 20, when the singer will perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. She will be joined on various dates by Sudan Archives, George Clanton, Magdalena Bay, Alex G, and Ethel Cain.