 Caroline Polachek Celebrates 'Pang' Anniversary With 'The Gate' Mix
Rolling Stone

Caroline Polachek Celebrates ‘Pang’ Anniversary With ‘The Gate’ Extended Mix

Pang is the first solo effort released under her own name

Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

A year after the release of Pang, Caroline Polachek has dropped a 10-minute extended mix of “The Gate.”

The former Chairlift singer describes the track as an “ambient epilogue” built to loop, with “textural contributions” from Oneohtrix Point Never and Danny L Harle. Directed by Ezra Miller, the ethereal clip features swirling images across land and sky. “Standing at the gate/I come here every day/Just to see your face,” she sings.

“In the original version of the song, the closing lyric (‘Finally, there’s a way/To be both free and safe’) are the words I’m waiting to hear, but never do,” Polachek said in a statement. “The extended version of the song then is a sort of parallel universe or alternate ending, where those words not only arrive, but ring true.”

Pang is Polachek’s first solo effort released under her own name. It follows 2017’s Drawing the Target Around the Arrow, credited to CEP. Ahead of the release of Pang last fall, she dropped videos for the tracks “Door,” “Ocean of Tears,” and “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.” The album featured contributions from Teddy Geiger, PC Music’s A.G. Cook, Jim-E Stack, and more.

In This Article: Caroline Polachek, Oneohtrix Point Never

