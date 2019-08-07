Caroline Polachek Sails the Long-Distance Seas in ‘Ocean of Tears’ Video

Caroline Polachek appears as a pirate in her new video for “Ocean of Tears,” a song from her upcoming solo LP Pang. The album from the former Chairlift lead singer – and the first under her own name – arrives this fall.

“‘Ocean Of Tears’ is dedicated to the sharp pain of being in love with someone far away, and the maddening doubt that comes with it,” Polachek said of the song in a statement. “I’d really like someone to figure skate to this at the 2022 Winter Olympics.”

In the video, she depicts the torturous pain of being separated from the one you love by hitting the high seas. Looking through a spyglass and swabbing the deck aren’t the typical hallmarks of a long-distance relationship, but this is a music video, after all.

In addition to “Ocean of Tears,” Pang will also include the previously released singles “Door” and “Parachute.” Polachek has also released a set of fall tour dates in support of the album.

Caroline Polachek Fall Tour Dates

October 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

October 27 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

October 30 – London, UK @ Hoxton Hall

October 31 – Berlin, GE @ Burg Schnabel

November 3 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso