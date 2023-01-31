Caroline Polachek Busts Out the God Damn Bagpipe for New Song ‘Blood and Butter’

Caroline Polachek has dropped a new song, “Blood and Butter,” and shared the track list for her upcoming album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, which is set to arrive (aptly) on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Co-produced by Polachek and Danny L. Harle, “Blood and Butter” is an enveloping tune with flourishes of trance-y dance music and the global pop of Peter Gabriel. There’s even a bagpipe — played by celebrated bagpipe player Brìghde Chaimbeul — and some delightfully weird-as-hell lyrics, “Look at you, all mythical, logical/And Wikipediated/Look how I forget who I was/Before I was the way I am with you.”

“Blood and Butter” is the fifth song Polachek has shared from Desire, I Want to Turn Into You. Previously-release tracks include “Welcome to My Island,” “Bunny Is a Rider,” “Sunset,” and “Billions.” In sharing the full track list for Desire (which is below), Polachek revealed that one of the songs, “Fly to You,” will feature contributions from Grimes and Dido.

Polachek will launch a tour of the U.K. and Europe next month. A North American leg kicks off April 14 at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia and wraps May 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Polachek spoke about her upcoming album and the dual meaning behind its title: “One, it can be read as being about the ‘you,’” she said. “We all know that feeling of falling in love, of wanting to obsessively learn from and become that person. But on the other hand, maybe desire is the thing you want to turn into itself.”

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You Track List

1. Welcome To My Island

2. Pretty In Possible

3. Bunny Is A Rider

4. Sunset

5. Crude Drawing Of An Angel

6. I Believe

7. Fly To You (feat. Grimes and Dido)

8. Blood And Butter

9. Hopedrunk Everasking

10. Butterfly Net

11. Smoke

12. Billions