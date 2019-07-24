Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek Releases Two Songs From New Solo Album

Caroline Polachek, formerly of synthpop group Chairlift, has announced a forthcoming solo album and shared two of its tracks, “Ocean of Tears” and “Parachute.” The album, Pang, will be out in autumn.

Pang marks Polachek’s second solo release since Chairlift announced their split in 2016, and the first under her own name. (She previously released Drawing the Target Around the Arrow, under her initials CEP, in 2017, and before that released solo records under her stage name Ramona Lisa.) According to a press release, “Parachute” and “Ocean of Tears” were the first and last songs written for Pang, respectively, and both were produced by Danny L Harle, a member of London’s PC Music label and a past collaborator with artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Tinashe and Panda Bear. Additional production on “Ocean of Tears” was provided by Valley Girl and A.G. Cook, another PC Music producer and frequent Charli XCX collaborator.

On “Parachute,” Polachek stated, “It was an incredible moment, realizing that this melody we’d written was unintentionally re-telling a dream I’d been shaken by. I went home, re-drafted the words to fit, and came back to the studio at 1am to record the vocal the same day. And that’s the take we kept. From that moment on, Dan and I knew we had a lot more work to do together.” She adds, “‘Parachute’ is about the total trust that only comes with total emergency. Like a mayfly trying its wings for the first time over a large body of water full of hungry fish… and the wings work.”

“Ocean of Tears” was recorded with New York experimental musician Eartheater, who played guitar for the track. “‘Ocean Of Tears’ is dedicated to the sharp pain of being in love with someone far away, and the maddening doubt that comes with it,” said Polachek. “I’d really like someone to figure skate to this at the 2022 Winter Olympics.”

The album will also include the single “Door,” which Polachek released last month.