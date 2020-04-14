Carole King Sings Quarantine Version of ‘Sweet Seasons’

Like many musical artists, Carole King has been providing songs of comfort to her fans over social media while everyone is stuck in quarantine.

She previously performed two of her classics — Tapestry track “So Far Away” and the A League of Their Own theme, “Now and Forever” — while at home, and now has posted a third video, singing the chorus to “Sweet Seasons,” co-written by King and Toni Stern for King’s 1971 album, Music.

“The original lyric was written by Toni Stern, and I’ve adapted it for 2020,” she says, before singing the new version: “I’m talkin’ ’bout sweet seasons on my mind/Sure does appeal to me/Wish we could get there easily/Just like the sailboat sailing on the sea/I’m hoping for sweet seasons.”

Earlier this month, King joined the cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical for a Zoom rendition of “You’ve Got a Friend.” The clip premiered on CBS This Morning, where viewers were encouraged to donate to the charity the Actors Fund, to help support workers in the arts and entertainment industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just want to say that I hope you and your family are well and that you all stay well,” King told fans in her “So Far Away” video. “I wish the same for all the medical professionals that are doing such important and difficult work. And also to thank all the people who keep the groceries coming and the trash being picked up. There are so many things that I don’t know about, but I’m not taking it for granted, none of it.”