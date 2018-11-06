Watch Carole King Talk Candidates Who Inspired New Version of ‘One’ on ‘Today’

Carole King discussed the inspiration behind her new version of “One” and what it was like returning to the studio during an appearance on Today Tuesday.

“One” first appeared on King’s 1977 album, Simple Things, and last month she shared a new version of the song, which kept the original’s references to injustice while adding an optimistic final verse with the lyric, “At the end of the day, we’ll be able to say love won.”

On Today, King said her new version of “One” was inspired by the numerous female candidates who stepped up to run in the 2018 midterm elections. “The idea is to empower people,” King said. “Everybody, each one of us, is important. Our vote matters, our voice matters, what’s in our heart matters.”

King called “One” a “heart song” rather than a political song, but noted, “It applies definitely to politics, because it does point out, it’s about love winning and love needs to win wherever you are, whoever you are. And that transcends politics.”

“One” marks King’s first recording in seven years, and she cut the track at the same studio where she recorded her seminal 1971 album Tapestry. King’s daughter, who is also her manager, booked the studio without her mother knowing, and King said, “When I got in there, the piano was magical, the room was magical, working with my daughters, who are in the video singing background… it was magical and wonderful. It was no effort at all because it’s what I’ve been doing for my whole life, and even if I take a hiatus, it’s still there.”