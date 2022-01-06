 Third Man Records Preps Archival LP of Carole King at Central Park - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Third Man Preps Vintage Carole King Concert — and Lucy Dacus Gets in on the Fun, Too

Unreleased for nearly 50 years, Home Again features the songwriter at the height of her powers

Angie Martoccio

Third Man Records’ Vault Packages have incorporated artists outside of Jack White for some time, from Eddie Vedder to Bob Dylan. Now, the label will spotlight Carole King in the archival live album Home Again.

Recorded at Central Park’s Great Lawn in front of more than 100,000 fans on May 26, 1973, Home Again has sat unreleased for nearly 50 years. Vault Package #51 boasts a double-LP in the deep red. The 18-song set kicks off with “Beautiful” and caps with “You’ve Got a Friend.”

Lucy Dacus — an expert at cover songs — also lends a hand on the release, recording a seven-inch single of her takes on the Tapestry classics “Home Again” and “It’s Too Late.” A DVD of the Central Park performance is also included.

“New York has given me such an awful lot — stimulus, ideas, feelings to write,” King said in a statement. “The concert is just a small way of giving something back.”

King recently teamed up with James Taylor for the concert documentary Just Call Out My Namereleased just after the new year. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last fall, where she spoke with Rolling Stone backstage in Cleveland. “I think I have a very solid place in music history that most people know,” she said. “Young people know who I am.”

Home Again Tracklist

1. Beautiful
2. Been to Canaan
3. Way Over Yonder
4. Smackwater Jack
5. Home Again
6. Sweet Seasons
7. It’s Too Late
8. Fantasy Beginning
9. You’ve Been Around Too Long
10. Being at War With Each Other
11. That’s How Things Go Down
12. Haywood
13. A Quiet Place to Live
14. You Light Up My Life
15. Corazón
16. Believe in Humanity
17. Fantasy End
18. You’ve Got a Friend

