‘Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name’ Concert Doc in Works

A new concert documentary on Carole King and James Taylor’s creative partnership and decades-long friendship is in the works via CNN Films and HBO Max. Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name is slated to premiere on CNN.

The Frank Marshall-directed and co-produced film revisits footage of the duo’s concerts through the decades, from their 1970 performance at West Hollywood’s Troubadour, to them reprising that concert during a six-date run for the venue’s own 50th anniversary in 2007, alongside performances from their 2010 reunion tour. King and Taylor reflect on their five-decades of collaborating and friendship during the documentary.

“I’ve been listening to and playing their music my whole life,” Marshall, who recently helmed The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart and The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, said in a statement. “So it’s especially meaningful to me and such an honor to be able to put together this special reunion concert by these two extraordinarily gifted friends.”

The film includes performances of “So Far Away,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” and “You’ve Got a Friend” from 2007. Their Troubadour reunion led to King and Taylor making plans for their 2010 world tour, Taylor reveals in the documentary per a release.

For all three concert eras featured — 1970, 2007, and 2010 — the pair were backed by the Section, comprising musicians Danny Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel, and Lee Sklar, who also participate in interviews for the documentary.

On October 30th, King will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the second time, making her the third woman in its history alongside Stevie Nicks and Tina Turner to achieve that status. Taylor is currently on tour with Jackson Browne.