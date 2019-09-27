Watch Carole King’s Lively Rendition of ‘It’s Too Late’ on ‘Fallon’

Carole King appeared on The Tonight Show to perform her song “It’s Too Late” with the help of house band the Roots. The track comes off her 1971 album Tapestry and King played for Jimmy Fallon’s audience in honor of her upcoming appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York.

In the clip, King sits at a grand piano to perform the iconic tune while the Roots providing backing instrumentals. The singers gives an impassioned, rollicking performance with two back-up singers offering an extra boost to the vocals.

The Global Citizen Festival will take place in New York City’s Central Park this Saturday. Other performers include Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic and H.E.R. The event will be hosted by Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, and will feature appearances by several celebrities, including Connie Britton, Nina Dobrev and Kal Penn.

Earlier this year King made a surprise appearance at the Broadway musical Beautiful, which is based on her songs. To celebrate the fifth anniversary performance of Beautiful, the singer delivered a piano rendition of the show’s closing number “Beautiful.” The unannounced appearance marked the first time that King had appeared in the musical during its five-year run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York.