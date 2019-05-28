Watch Carole King Perform ‘It’s Too Late’ in Previously Unreleased Concert Film

Carole King will release a never-before-seen concert film and live album, Live at Montreux, June 14th via Eagle Vision. Recorded at the Montreux Pavillon in Switzerland during the 1973 Montreux Jazz Festival, the show notably marked King’s first concert outside the United States. The set list features selections from King’s solo albums Tapestry and Writer, as well as nearly every song off her then-just-released LP, Fantasy.

King previewed Live at Montreux with clips of her performing Tapestry’s “It’s Too Late” and Fantasy’s “You’ve Been Around Too Long.” Performed during the first portion of the set, “It’s Too Late” finds King delivering the classic break-up tune alone at a piano, while her rendition of “You’ve Been Around Too Long” comes later in the show after she’s joined on stage by an 11-piece band.

Live at Montreux is available to pre-order and will be released in several formats including a DVD and CD set, a single CD set and vinyl. The CD and DVD formats will feature the same 18-song track list, while the vinyl LP will include everything except the renditions of “Smackwater Jack” and “That’s How Things Go Down.” Jim Farber also penned a new set of liner notes for the collection.

Last year, King released her first new music in seven years, offering up a new version of her 1977 song “One” that was inspired by the numerous female candidates who stepped up to run in the 2018 midterm elections.

Live at Montreux Track List

1. “I Feel the Earth Move”

2. “Smackwater Jack” (not on vinyl version)

3. “Home Again”

4. “Beautiful”

5. “Up On the Roof”

6. “It’s Too Late”

7. “Fantasy Beginning”

8. “You’ve Been Around Too Long”

9. “Being At War With Each Other”

10. “That’s How Things Go Down” (not on vinyl version)

11. “Haywood”

12. “A Quiet Place to Live”

13. “You Light Up My Life”

14. “Corazón”

15. “Believe in Humanity”

16. “Fantasy End”

17. “You’ve Got a Friend”

18. “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman”