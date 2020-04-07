 Carole King Joins 'Beautiful' Cast in 'You've Got a Friend': Watch - Rolling Stone
Carole King Joins ‘Beautiful’ Cast in Socially Distanced ‘You’ve Got a Friend’

Donations from viewers will go directly to the Actors Fund

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Carole King joined the cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in a quarantine rendition of “You’ve Got a Friend.” The clip premiered on CBS This Morning on Tuesday.

King, who wrote the track in 1971 as a response to James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain,” makes a cameo in the clip at the 4:15 mark, singing the final refrain of “You’ve got a friend” while wrapped in a blue scarf.

Donations from viewers will go directly to the Actors Fund, an organization that supports and acts as a safety net for those in arts and entertainment. “Please continue to help us care for others and donate,” chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell says in the clip.

King recently sang a version of the Tapestry classic “So Far Away” on Facebook, altering the lyrics to fit in the quarantine era. “Everybody has to stay in one place anymore/It would be so fine to see your face at my door,” she sang. “Doesn’t help to know /You’re just time away.”

“I just want to say that I hope you and your family are well and that you all stay well,” she told her fans. “I wish the same for all the medical professional that are doing such important and difficult work. And also to thank all the people who keep the groceries coming and the trash being picked up. There are so many things that I don’t know about, but I’m not taking it for granted, none of it.”

