Carly Rae Jepsen Will Explore Solitude on Newly-Announced Album ‘The Loneliest Time’

Carly Rae Jepsen is okay with being on her own – in fact, she’s intrigued by the concept. The singer will explore isolation in her newly-announced fifth studio album The Loneliest Time, set for release on Oct. 21 via Interscope Records.

“I’m quite fascinated by loneliness,” Jepsen tweeted alongside the album announcement. “It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”

The Loneliest Time will feature the pop figure’s comeback single “Western Wind,” a stripped-back remembrance of falling in love that swaps Jepsen’s trademark dance-pop spectacle for a thumping, more atmospheric sound.

The Loneliest Time marks Jepsen’s first full-length studio album since 2019’s Dedication, which received an album-length b-side expansion in 2020. While Jack Antonoff had lent his pop girl expertise to those two projects, the new record features a host of collaborators, including Alex Hope, Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij, Captain Cuts, and more.

The singer teased the album title while announcing the So Nice Tour, her first stretch of tour dates in three years. “We’ve had the loneliest time,” she wrote on Instagram. “But after 3 years, the SO NICE tour is coming to your city.”

With her loneliness excursion coming to an end, Jepsen is back to share what she’s found.