Carly Rae Jepsen Embraces Spring Fever in Lush ‘Western Wind’ Video

Nearly a month after Carly Rae Jepsen debuted her new single “Western Wind” at Coachella, the singer has finally shared the studio version and video for the single, her first new music in over a year.

In the visually arresting video, the singer is seen in a lush landscape wearing pretty, flowing pastel outfits, aptly capturing the season and embracing spring fever. “Comin’ in like a western wind/Do you feel home from all directions?,” she sings on the chorus. “First bloom, you know it’s spring/Reminding me, love, that it’s all connected.”

Jepsen first teased her new single in a series of billboards along the road to Coachella before performing it live at the festival; since then, she’s tweeted lyrics from the track in the month-long wait for the studio version. She tweeted part of the chorus on Wednesday.

“Western Wind” marks Jepsen’s first new music since her 2020 seasonal single, “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries.” Prior to that holiday track, the Canadian pop singer released her Dedicated: Side B, a small collection of some of the hundreds of leftover songs she had originally recorded for the 2019 LP Dedicated.