Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Prepare for Date in Colorful ‘Want You in My Room’ Video

Carly Rae Jepsen has unveiled the fun new video for her latest Dedicated single “Want You in My Room,” which was co-written and produced by Jack Antonoff.

Jepsen opens the video sitting in bed, confirming with her date on the other end of the line that they’ll meet in one hour. From there, she begins a fantastical make-over montage. Every time she opens the door to her room, she ends up in a grassy yard or the beach in a brand new outfit or by a gorgeous vanity where she applies her lipstick. When her date arrives, Jepsen pulls him by his tie into her room, probably skipping the date entirely.

Dedicated is Jepsen’s fourth album and was her first since 2015’s Emotion. She began launching the album cycle last November with the single “Party for One.” She revealed to Rolling Stone that she had written over 200 songs for the LP and had originally planned on releasing a disco album. For this LP, she wrote and recorded between Sweden, Nicaragua and Los Angeles, where she is currently based.