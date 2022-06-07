Carly Rae Jepsen Catches a ‘Western Wind’ as She Announces Fall Tour

Carly Rae Jepsen is letting the “Western Wind” take her across the United States for her new So Nice Tour this fall. On Tuesday, the Canadian pop star announced her first tour in three years, accompanied by Empress Of.

“We’ve had the loneliest time… but after 3 years, the SO NICE tour is coming to your city,” Jepsen wrote on Instagram, sharing the tour dates.

Jepsen last hit the road in support of her fourth LP, Dedicated, which featured tracks like “Party for One,” “No Drug Like Me,” and “Julien.” She then released Dedicated‘s Side B in May 2020.

Since then, she’s hopped on “Ok On Your Own” by Mxmtoon in 2020, and released her comeback single “Western Wind” in May. Jepsen first teased her new single in a series of billboards along the road to Coachella before performing it live at the festival.

Two dates of her tour include joining Bleachers as an opener for the Jack Antonoff band’s stops in Toronto and Cleveland. For every ticket sold, Jepsen is donating $1 to The Ally Coalition, an organization focused on LGBTQ equality.

Carly Rae Jepson’s The So Nice Tour Dates

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

Sept. 22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

Sept. 24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sept. 26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Sept. 28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 29 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

Oct. 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 2 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Oct. 4 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

Oct. 5 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Oct. 7 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

Oct. 9 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Oct. 10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Oct. 12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Oct. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Oct. 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Oct. 20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

Oct. 21 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Oct. 23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Oct. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Nov. 2 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Nov. 4 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom