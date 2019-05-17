Carly Rae Jepsen and Her Clones Bask in Excess in ‘Too Much’ Video

Carly Rae Jepsen does “Too Much” for the latest Dedicated single’s new video. Jepsen released her fourth album today.

The visual opens with Jepsen tinkering with her synthesizers on a rainy evening to find the exact riff for the song. As the actual track launches, her home becomes full of Jepsen look-a-likes all sporting her recent platinum blonde bob and her outfit choice of a white tank top and black pants. The clones dance and pose along with Jepsen, becoming both a mirror and the scenery for the pop star. At one point, the crew hosts a messy tea party, throwing pastries and pouring pots of tea all over the place.

In a recent Rolling Stone profile, Jepsen revealed that she had written over 200 songs for Dedicated in the time since releasing her acclaimed 2015 album Emotion. The final, 15-song track list includes co-writing and production credits from John Hill, Captain Cuts, Jack Antonoff and Benjamin Ruttner of the Knocks. Jepsen will be touring in support of the LP this summer.