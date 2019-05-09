Hear Carly Rae Jepsen’s Steamy New Song ‘Too Much’

Carly Rae Jepsen released the fifth single from her upcoming album Dedicated. The song, “Too Much,” is a steamy dance track over a single electronic beat, and deals with a classic CRJ theme: being utterly overcome with emotion.

“When I party, then I party too much/When I feel it, then I feel it too much/When I’m thinking, then I’m thinking too much/When I’m drinking, then I’m drinking too much/I’ll do anything to get to the rush,” Jepsen confesses during the chorus. There are even a couple of lyrical throwbacks to prior CRJ songs (“‘Cause when I get so low, it takes me higher”).

Jepsen previously released the songs “Julien,” “Now That I Found You,” “No Drug Like Me” and “Party for One.” “Now That I Found You” appears as the theme song for the latest season of Netflix’s Queer Eye. She recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the breakup that inspired her new record and writing 200 songs over four years.