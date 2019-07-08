Carly Rae Jepsen Gets Intimate in ‘Too Much’ Performance

Carly Rae Jepsen gave an intimate performance of her Dedicated single “Too Much” for Vevo. The singer-songwriter released Dedicated in May and is currently touring North America in support of the album.

For the live take, Jepsen stands out in a red tuxedo dress as she performs beneath a giant, glittering disco ball. Her denim jacket-clad back-up singers perform subtle, delicate choreography behind as she delivers an earnest take on the song all about the romantic excesses she indulges herself in. Throughout the song, Jepsen punctuates her desire to know if she is doing too much with stares directly down the barrel of the camera.

Dedicated is Jepsen’s fourth album and follows her acclaimed 2015 LP Emotion. She kicked off the tour in Anaheim, CA on June 27. The trek will wrap back in California this August with two shows at Los Angeles venue the Wiltern. As revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone, Jepsen had written over 200 tracks for the album in the years since releasing Emotion.