×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next OneRepublic's New 'Rescue Me' Video Takes on a Pack of Bullies With Dance Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Carly Rae Jepsen Gives Shimmery Performance of ‘Too Much’ on ‘Corden’

Jepsen will release music video later today

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Carly Rae Jepsen performed her new single “Too Much” on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday night, under an appropriately giant disco ball. The song comes from her latest album Dedicated, out today.

The performance invoked Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” video; besides the giant disco ball, Jepsen wore a shimmering silver dress with Debbie Harry platinum-blonde hair, and a backing band dressed all in white.

Rolling Stone recently spoke to Jepsen on her new album and the process of writing 200 songs for it. “When you get to the place where you know somebody, and they’ve seen your absolute embarrassing worst and love you still, there’s a rush and a high,” she said of her songwriting inspiration. “I try to create that with the music that I make: a feeling of a moment being so intense that you’re present in it and you’re nowhere else.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad