Carly Rae Jepsen Gives Shimmery Performance of ‘Too Much’ on ‘Corden’

Carly Rae Jepsen performed her new single “Too Much” on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday night, under an appropriately giant disco ball. The song comes from her latest album Dedicated, out today.

The performance invoked Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” video; besides the giant disco ball, Jepsen wore a shimmering silver dress with Debbie Harry platinum-blonde hair, and a backing band dressed all in white.

Rolling Stone recently spoke to Jepsen on her new album and the process of writing 200 songs for it. “When you get to the place where you know somebody, and they’ve seen your absolute embarrassing worst and love you still, there’s a rush and a high,” she said of her songwriting inspiration. “I try to create that with the music that I make: a feeling of a moment being so intense that you’re present in it and you’re nowhere else.”