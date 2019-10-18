Watch Carly Rae Jepsen’s Acoustic, Waterfront ‘The Sound’ Performance

Carly Rae Jepsen visited Finland with her band and filmed a special stripped-down take of her bubbly song “The Sound.” The track appeared on her recently released album Dedicated.

The clip starts out with Jepsen looking out on the water from the edge of the dock before joining the musicians. They remain alone on the dock, letting the song slowly build up as the performance progresses.

Jepsen is still touring in support of Dedicated, which is her fourth album and followed up her 2015 LP Emotion. She began rolling out the album last November with the single “Party of One.”

In her interview with Rolling Stone about Dedicated, the singer-songwriter revealed that she had written more than 200 songs for the LP and had originally planned on releasing a disco album. For this LP, she wrote and recorded between Sweden, Nicaragua and Los Angeles, where she is currently based.