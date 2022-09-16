Carly Rae Jepsen Evokes Lost Love on Buoyant Single ‘Talking to Yourself’

Carly Rae Jepsen has dropped “Talking to Yourself,” the third single from her forthcoming LP, The Loneliest Time. The upbeat, ’80s-tinged dance-pop anthem was produced by Captain Cuts, and co-written by Jepsen, Ryan Rabin, Benjamin Berger, and Simon Wilcox.

The pulsating, beat-driven song sees Jepsen recalling a past relationship, wondering if feelings still linger. “Are you thinking of me when you’re with somebody else?/ Do you talk to me when you’re talking to yourself?” Jepsen croons on the buoyant track. “Are you reaching for me, making love to someone else?”

Jepsen will release The Loneliest Time, her fifth studio album, on Oct. 21 via Interscope Records. “Talking to Yourself” follows “Western Wind,” a stripped-back remembrance of falling in love that swaps Jepsen’s trademark dance-pop spectacle for a more atmospheric sound, and “Beach House,” a catchy track that explores dating in the modern world.

The Loneliest Time marks Jepsen’s first full-length studio LP since 2019’s Dedicated, which received an album-length B-side expansion in 2020.

“I’m quite fascinated by loneliness,” Jepsen tweeted alongside the album’s announcement. “It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”

The “Call Me Maybe” singer previously announced the So Nice Tour, which will support The Loneliest Time and mark her first stretch of tour dates in three years. The tour kicks off in Cleveland next week.