Carly Rae Jepsen Takes the Stage in ‘Surrender My Heart’ Video

Carly Rae Jepsen has returned to Broadway in a vibrant music video created for her song “Surrender My Heart.” Filmed in partnership with Lenovo and Intel and directed by Brantley Guiterrez, the video showcases Jepsen preparing for and then putting on a staged show, with 30 Rock‘s Jane Krakowski playing the director.

After several minutes of dramatic exposition, the dynamic clip sees a ballerina twirling through Broadway’s United Palace Theatre as Jepsen performs “Surrender My Heart.” The choreographed sequence features ballerina Isabella Boylston alongside several male dancers.

Jepsen recently shared the inspiration for the video with Rolling Stone, explaining that she came up with the idea while performing her hit “Cut to the Feeling” with her band and a well-known ballerina on stage at Radio City Music Hall.

“There was something that sparked in that moment for me of kind of crossing the idea of bringing a ballerina, maybe bringing some other kind of true-blue Broadway stars in line with this project and making it a crossing of worlds in the best possible way,” Jepsen said.

She added that she had a clear story to tell with the video.

“I kind of have this idea that we’re all having these hard days sometimes, and on tour I can feel that, in Broadway days, even when I was doing Cinderella, there wasn’t really time for you to have a hard day where things were going wrong and chaos was ensuing or, you know, you’d just been broken up with or somebody in your life was going through a thing,” the singer explained. Trending Prince Harry Reveals ‘Terrifying’ Fight With a Screaming Prince William in Front of Queen Kanye West’s Love of Hitler Allegedly Goes Back 20 Years Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Assistant Said Tory Lanez Threatened Her With Gun in Car: Prosecutors Henry Cavill Confirms Superman Reign is Over, James Gunn Writing New Film

“What I really want to capture in this music video … is that there is like a no-good, terrible, horrible bad day going down for a few different women within the production, maybe myself, maybe a ballerina, maybe somebody else involved, and through the support of each other and the behind-the-scenes kind of chaos, that we’re able to pull off the mini miracle of what it is to be in a Broadway situation.”

“Surrender My Heart” appears on Jepsen’s most recent album, The Loneliest Time. She has previously released a few videos from the album, including for the disco-tinged title track “The Loneliest Time,” featuring Rufus Wainwright.