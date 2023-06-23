fbpixel
Carly Rae Jepsen Is Back With New Single ‘Shy Boy’

The disco song is Jepsen's first new single since her 2022 LP The Loneliest Time
Less than a year after releasing acclaimed album The Loneliest Time, pop savant Carly Rae Jepsen has returned with new single “Shy Boy.”

The shimmering pop anthem celebrates getting a cute boy to come out of his shell on the dance floor. “Shy boy stir me up/You didn’t even know you got the Midas touch,” she sings on the chorus, between verses about not caring what people think about her winning his affection.

Jepsen released her sixth studio album in October. A month earlier, she began the So Nice Tour in support of the LP, which officially wraps on July 6th. The Loneliest Time debuted in the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 and spawned a viral hit with its title track, which features singer Rufus Wainwright.

Earlier this month, the pop star headlined West Hollywood Pride 2023 festival along with Grace Jones. Jepsen spoke to Rolling Stone about her massive LGBTQ fanbase last year, saying she felt “so lucky” to have them. “I’m trying to create a playful and safe space for anyone to be whoever they want to be. I feel so happy in those moments that I almost feel like I might combust,” she said.

“Shy Boy” arrives just after Jepsen announced a string of summer shows across New York and Los Angeles. On August 7 and 8, she will perform at NYC’s Pier 17 before heading west for three concerts at Los Angeles venue The Bellweather.

